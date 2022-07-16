StockNews.com Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

