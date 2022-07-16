StockNews.com Upgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

