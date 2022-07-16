StockNews.com Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

