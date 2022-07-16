Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT Raised to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

