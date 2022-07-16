Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $97.28 million and $6.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 138,968,865 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

