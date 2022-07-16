Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Up 79.2% in June

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.