Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Up 79.2% in June

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Read More
