Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.72 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Streamr has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

