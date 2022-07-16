Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average is $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $190.54 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

