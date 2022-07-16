Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Sturgis Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

