Summit Global Investments Buys 5,313 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $83.19 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

