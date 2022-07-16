Summit Global Investments Has $2.40 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NICE were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $198.07 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

