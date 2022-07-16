Summit Global Investments Invests $2.14 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.