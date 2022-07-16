Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $167.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

