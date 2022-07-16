Summit Global Investments Purchases 13,939 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 296.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.45.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.