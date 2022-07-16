Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,840 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 135,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

VOD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

