Summit Global Investments Raises Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.12% of OSI Systems worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

