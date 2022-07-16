Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Silgan were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,918,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 101,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 631,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after acquiring an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

