Summit Global Investments Sells 36,467 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,467 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum bought 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.