Summit Global Investments Takes $3.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,411,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 212,344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

