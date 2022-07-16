Summit Global Investments Takes $3.97 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

