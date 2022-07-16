SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at SunLink Health Systems

In other SunLink Health Systems news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at $559,643.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 214,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,899. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Further Reading

