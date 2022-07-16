SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.23.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -106.66 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

