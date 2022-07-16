Susquehanna Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $35.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.59.

DAL stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

