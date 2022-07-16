Susquehanna Trims Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Hawaiian stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

