Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.96. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17.
About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.