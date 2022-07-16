Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.96. Approximately 1,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

