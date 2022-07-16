Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Suzano comprises approximately 1.4% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Suzano by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 879,392 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Suzano by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Suzano Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SUZ opened at $8.15 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. Equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

