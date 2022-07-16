Swapcoinz Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00051934 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023759 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001946 BTC.
Swapcoinz Profile
Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swapcoinz Coin Trading
