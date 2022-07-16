Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $19.29 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

