Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 254.9% in June

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Symrise from €106.00 ($106.00) to €107.00 ($107.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($135.00) to €130.00 ($130.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Symrise has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $37.54.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
