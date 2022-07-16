Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

SYF opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.