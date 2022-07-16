Synthetify Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $946,530.43 and approximately $81,306.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Buying and Selling Synthetify
Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.