Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

Targa Resources stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,489,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

