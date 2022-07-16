Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.17

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 425259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$340.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

