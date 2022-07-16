TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CDNS opened at $157.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

