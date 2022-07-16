TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

