TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 173,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.