TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $201.94 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

