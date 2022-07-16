TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

