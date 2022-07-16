TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.