TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 2.7 %

PAA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

