TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 205.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

