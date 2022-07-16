TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

MU stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

