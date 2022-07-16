TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 168.1% in June

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

