TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

