Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE TISI remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,063. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Team by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155,361 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Team by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Team by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

