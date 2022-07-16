Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,265.0 days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of TCCHF stock remained flat at $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.
Technogym Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.