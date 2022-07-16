Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,770,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,265.0 days.

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of TCCHF stock remained flat at $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Technogym Company Profile

See Also

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

