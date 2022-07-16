Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 9638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 136,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

