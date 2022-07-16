Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.