Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.43. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 99,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.