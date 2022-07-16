Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 86 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

